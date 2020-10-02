N.C. A&T hits cumulative 100 student COVID-19 cases

N.C. A&T has hit a cumulative number of 100 COVID-19 cases among students since July 1. The COVID-19 dashboard was updated for university for the week of Sept. 25 through Oct. 1.

During that week, 37 students tested positive for COVID-19. No employees during that period tested positive for the virus.

Since July 1, 100 students and 23 employees have tested positive for the virus.

In an effort to make testing more accessible and efficient, the Health Center began testing students in living in campus housing on Monday Sept. 28. The testing locations were outside of William’s Dining Hall and varying residence halls on campus.

Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 should contact the Student Health Center and take heed to the advice of your healthcare provider.

Testing is also available at the Student Health Center through appointment.

The dashboard is updated every Friday and the Student Health Center is opened Monday through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.