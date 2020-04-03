COVID-19 isn’t the end of the world; here’s the good news

In a time when the negative seems to drown out the positive, it is important that we do our best to always see the bright side. Here’s some good news surrounding COVID-19.

This isn’t America’s first pandemic.

If we research history, we see that COVID-19 isn’t the first pandemic to hit America. And so far, it isn’t the worst. Some of the first pandemics to affect America date back to the 1300s — and some even existed before then.

Just over 10 years ago, 200,000 people lost their lives to the H1N1 virus. In 2014, we faced the Ebola virus. But the most important thing to remember from all this information is that America got through it. We did then, and we will this time.

COVID-19 is not always a death sentence.

The COVID-19 death toll continues to trend in the media. Unfortunately, the recovery rate isn’t as big of a hit. It seems that we only get the worst of the worst when it comes to COVID-19 updates.

But contracting this virus does not necessarily mean death. Out of over 600,000 cases, almost 200,000 have recovered.

We live in the age of modern medicine.

Our health system looks a lot different than it did in the 1300s. Those Americans did not have the luxury of cough syrup or Vicks Vapor Rub. People experiencing milder cases from the coronavirus are advised to self-isolate and fight off their symptoms with these over the counter medicines.

Although experts say it is “ridiculously optimistic,” a coronavirus vaccine could reportedly be ready within the next 18 months. On March 30, Johnson & Johnson announced the selection of a lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company expects to begin human clinical studies of the vaccine as early as September 2020.

More time on your hands.

The quarantine was and still is a big adjustment for many Americans. But this is a great time to brush up on your skillset, spend time with your family or simply relax.

USA Today created a “100 things to do while stuck inside due to a pandemic” list. The list includes activities like baking, completing puzzles, learning a new language, and even texting your ex. So, let’s find a way to pass the time.